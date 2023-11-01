NASA’s Lucy mission reached a significant milestone today with its first encounter with an asteroid as the spacecraft journeys toward Jupiter’s orbit. This encounter will serve as a test for the mission’s systems and procedures. However, before reaching its destination, researchers have used infrared data from NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) to refine our understanding of the asteroid’s size and surface reflectivity.

The main asteroid belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter, is home to numerous asteroids, including the one that Lucy is scheduled to pass by. Studying these asteroids provides invaluable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. By utilizing the 13-year-old data from WISE, scientists were able to calculate updated estimates for the size and albedo of the asteroid. Albedo refers to the measurement of a celestial object’s reflectivity.

This new study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, demonstrates the value of serendipitous observations. In 2010, WISE unintentionally scanned the asteroid during its prime mission, even though its primary purpose was to map the entire sky in infrared light. Although the asteroid’s signal was initially too weak to be detected, the researchers employed sophisticated algorithms to stack multiple exposures and reveal the asteroid’s dim infrared signal.

The analysis of the WISE observations not only refined the size of the asteroid, estimated to be about half a mile in diameter, but also shed light on its albedo, suggesting it belongs to the stony (S-type) category. These findings contribute to our understanding of near-Earth objects and their characteristics.

NASA’s Lucy mission aims to explore the Trojan asteroids, a group of small bodies orbiting Jupiter. This encounter with the asteroid during its journey serves as a practice run for the mission, helping scientists fine-tune their methods for studying these ancient remnants from the early solar system.

FAQ:

P: Unsa ang albedo?

A: Albedo refers to the measurement of an object’s reflectivity. In this case, it helps determine the surface brightness of the asteroid.

Q: What is the main asteroid belt?

A: The main asteroid belt is a region located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter that contains a large number of asteroids.

Q: What are the Trojan asteroids?

A: Trojan asteroids are a group of small celestial bodies that share Jupiter’s orbit and are believed to be remnants from the early solar system.

Tinubdan: NASA/JPL-Caltech