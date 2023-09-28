Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Pag-unlod sa Siyudad sa New York: Giila sa Pagtuon ang Labing Paspas nga Pagkalunod nga mga Lugar

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
Pag-unlod sa Siyudad sa New York: Giila sa Pagtuon ang Labing Paspas nga Pagkalunod nga mga Lugar

A recent study conducted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University has identified the regions in the New York City metropolitan area that are sinking the fastest. The study used Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) and the Global Navigation Satellite System to determine the “hot spots” of sinking land.

The researchers found that New York City is sinking at a rate of approximately 1.6 millimeters per year. The neighborhoods experiencing the most rapid vertical land motion were LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium, both located in Queens. In fact, the sinking land beneath Arthur Ashe Stadium required a lightweight cloth roof to be installed, as it could not support a regularly constructed roof.

Highway 440 and Interstate 78, outside of New York City, were also identified as sinking at faster rates than the surrounding areas. The sinking is attributed to a geological process called glacial isostatic adjustment, which occurs as suppressed land from the melting of the ice cap thousands of years ago rises up and then sinks back down over time.

The research suggests that the removal of water from underground aquifers may be contributing to the increased sinking. It is interesting to note that all of the identified sinking hotspots were previously used as landfills.

While the sinking of these areas is not directly caused by climate change, they are expected to be more vulnerable to future flooding from rising sea levels. On the other hand, the study also revealed areas of uplift, such as East Williamsburg’s Newton Creek, where a project to remove pollution from the creek’s aquifer correlated with land uplift.

Further research is needed to determine the exact causes of these uplifted areas. However, this study provides valuable insights into the sinking and rising land dynamics within the New York City metropolitan area.

Tinubdan:
– Jet Propulsion Laboratory sa NASA
– Rutgers University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences
- Balita sa ABC

