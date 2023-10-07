Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Jamess Webb Space Telescope nagpadayag sa makapakurat nga mga kaplag bahin sa unang mga galaksiya

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 7, 2023
Ang Jamess Webb Space Telescope nagpadayag sa makapakurat nga mga kaplag bahin sa unang mga galaksiya

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

Tinubdan:
– Reuters: Will Dunham
– Northwestern University
- Mga Sulat sa Astrophysical Journal

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Usa ka Bag-ong Proposal sa Pagkuha sa Idlas nga Photon Ring sa Black Hole

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang mga Astronomo Nakadiskobre sa Misteryo sa Novae Alignment sa Galactic Jet sa M87

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Kamahinungdanon sa Biochemistry ug Organic Chemistry sa Pagsabot sa Kinabuhi

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Usa ka Bag-ong Proposal sa Pagkuha sa Idlas nga Photon Ring sa Black Hole

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang mga Astronomo Nakadiskobre sa Misteryo sa Novae Alignment sa Galactic Jet sa M87

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Kamahinungdanon sa Biochemistry ug Organic Chemistry sa Pagsabot sa Kinabuhi

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Gitun-an sa mga Astronomo ang TRAPPIST-1 b aron Masabtan ang mga Obserbasyon sa Exoplanets

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments