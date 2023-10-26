Bag-ong Pagpanukiduki Nagpakita Ang Gipaspasan nga Pagtunaw sa Kasadpang Antarctic Ice Sheet Motultol sa Dugang nga Pagtaas sa lebel sa Dagat

Understanding the Impact of Ocean-Driven Melting on Coastal Communities

A recent study conducted by researchers at the British Antarctic Survey reveals alarming findings about the future of the West Antarctic ice sheet. Regardless of our efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the rate at which the warming Southern Ocean melts the ice sheet will accelerate significantly throughout the 21st century, resulting in a substantial rise in sea levels. This has dire implications for coastal communities worldwide.

The West Antarctic ice sheet is a vast expanse of land-based ice consisting of interconnected glaciers. Acting as a stabilizing force, coastal ice shelves help maintain the integrity of these glaciers. However, the warming oceans are causing these ice shelves to melt from underneath. As the ice shelves thin and melt, it triggers the discharge of freshwater from the glaciers into the ocean, leading to an increase in sea levels.

The study focused on the vulnerable Amundsen Sea region, where the ice sheet’s destabilization has already been noticeable for decades. Previous findings have suggested that climate change is responsible for the warming of the ocean in this area. To determine the extent of ice-shelf melting in the region over the next 80 years, the researchers employed a regional ocean model and simulated various scenarios.

The results are concerning, to say the least. Irrespective of the emission reduction trajectory, all simulations projected a rapid increase in ocean warming and ice-shelf melting throughout the century. Even the most optimistic scenario, which assumes global warming is limited to 1.5°C as outlined in the Paris Agreement, foresees a threefold increase in the historical rate of melting and warming.

Disturbingly, the difference in outcomes between the scenarios is minimal until 2045. This implies that the actions taken to reduce fossil fuel use in the coming decades will have an insignificant impact on ocean warming and ice-shelf melting in the near term. Although the worst-case scenario predicts more pronounced melting, experts view it as an unrealistic representation of future fossil fuel burning.

The research findings solidify the fact that rapid ocean warming in the Amundsen Sea is inevitable until at least 2100, regardless of international efforts to mitigate the use of fossil fuels. This accelerated melting can be attributed to strengthened ocean currents carrying warmer water from deep ocean layers to the shallower ice shelves along the coast. Similar mechanisms have been observed in satellite measurements of thinning ice shelves.

As the ice shelves continue to melt, the rise in sea levels becomes a critical concern. However, determining the exact increase is challenging without considering the flow of Antarctic glaciers and the rate of snow accumulation on the ice sheet, factors that were not part of this study. Nevertheless, the researchers maintain that increased ice-shelf melting in the region will undoubtedly expedite the rise in sea levels.

The West Antarctic ice sheet is already contributing significantly to global sea-level rise, losing approximately 80 billion tonnes of ice annually. While the total potential sea-level rise from this ice sheet is estimated to be as high as 5 meters, the exact amount and rate of melting remain uncertain. Scientists worldwide are actively working towards understanding and predicting these aspects.

In the face of these alarming findings, it is essential to acknowledge the inevitability of certain consequences resulting from climate change. Kate Marvel, an atmospheric scientist, emphasizes that courage, rather than hope, is necessary when addressing climate change. This courage entails long-term planning and adaptation strategies. While the immediate future may seem bleak, simulations suggest that beyond 2100, further changes and potentially preventable sea-level rise can be anticipated. This offers hope for the preservation of coastal cities if appropriate measures are taken.

FAQ

P: Unsa ang ice sheet sa West Antarctic?

A: The West Antarctic ice sheet is the largest accumulation of land-based ice in the world, comprising interconnected glaciers.

Q: What causes ice-shelf melting?

A: Ice-shelf melting occurs primarily due to the warming of the ocean, which erodes the ice shelves from underneath.

Q: How does ice-shelf melting impact sea levels?

A: As ice shelves melt, the freshwater they release increases the volume of water in the ocean, leading to a rise in sea levels.

Q: What is the significance of the Amundsen Sea region?

A: The Amundsen Sea is considered the most vulnerable sector of the West Antarctic ice sheet, experiencing substantial ice-shelf thinning and glacier acceleration.

Q: Can the rise in sea levels be reversed?

A: The study suggests that while immediate sea-level rise is inevitable, long-term efforts to reduce emissions and implement adaptation measures could help mitigate and slow down future sea-level rise.