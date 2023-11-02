Ang Katahum sa Urban Lights gikan sa Space

While soaring high above the Earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli marveled at the breathtaking city lights of the northeastern United States. From her vantage point 262 miles above Maine, she captured stunning images of major urban areas including Long Island, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

The photograph captures a mesmerizing sight: the sprawling illuminated network of human civilization seen from space. It serves as a reminder of the incredible advancements made by humanity and the beauty and interconnectedness of our world.

The ISS, orbiting the planet every 90 minutes, experiences a remarkable 16 orbits of Earth in a 24-hour period. This means that the astronauts on board witness 16 sunrises and sunsets during this timeframe. Such a rapid succession of day and night cycles showcases the stunning contrast between the darkness of space and the vibrant lights emanating from our cities.

If you’re fascinated by space and want to catch a glimpse of the ISS yourself, you can visit the Spot the Station website, where you’ll find information on where the ISS is currently located and when it will pass over your area. It’s an incredible experience to witness this man-made marvel traveling across the night sky, connecting people from different corners of the globe with its presence.

The image captured by Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli reminds us of the power of human achievement and how our civilization has woven a tapestry of light across the Earth. It’s a testament to our ingenuity, progress, and our limitless ability to explore and push boundaries.

So next time you find yourself gazing at the night sky, take a moment to appreciate the beauty of urban lights shining brightly from space, a testament to human brilliance and the wonders of our world.

