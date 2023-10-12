Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Nagkadaghan nga Mga Hitabo sa Pagka-mortal sa Populasyon sa Gray Whale nga Nalambigit sa Pagbag-o sa Kondisyon sa Arctic Ocean

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Nagkadaghan nga Mga Hitabo sa Pagka-mortal sa Populasyon sa Gray Whale nga Nalambigit sa Pagbag-o sa Kondisyon sa Arctic Ocean

A new study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute has found that changing conditions in the Arctic Ocean have resulted in three major mortality events in the eastern North Pacific gray whale population since the 1980s. During these die-offs, which included the ongoing event starting in 2019, the gray whale population experienced a reduction of up to 25% over a few years. This drastic decline in population was attributed to the low availability of prey in the Arctic and the obstruction of feeding areas due to sea ice. These findings highlight the vulnerability of even highly mobile and long-lived species like gray whales to the impacts of climate change.

The eastern North Pacific gray whales are one of the few large whale populations that have recovered from commercial whaling. However, as the population has approached levels similar to the carrying capacity of their Arctic feeding areas, they have become more sensitive to changing environmental conditions. The previous mortality events in the 1980s and 1990s were temporary, and the population quickly rebounded as conditions improved. This has challenged the assumption that recovering populations would remain steady at their carrying capacities.

The study, published in the journal Science, also emphasizes the value of long-term data collection in understanding species and their dependence on the environment. The gray whales have been extensively studied since the 1960s, providing crucial insights into population dynamics and the effects of climate change on this iconic species. The research was made possible by the continuous monitoring efforts of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

The ongoing decline in Arctic sea ice and rapidly changing ocean conditions pose significant challenges for the gray whale population in the long term. While fewer sea ice levels in the summer provide increased foraging opportunities, the overall reduction in sea ice cover resulting from climate change is likely to have detrimental effects on gray whales. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for developing effective conservation strategies for this recovering population.

Tinubdan:
– Study published in Science (no URL)

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence nga Gigamit sa Pagsukod sa Stress Levels sa Soybeans Exposed sa Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments