Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Paggamit sa AI sa Pag-monitor sa Marine Megafauna

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
Paggamit sa AI sa Pag-monitor sa Marine Megafauna

Amanda Hodgson, a marine mammal scientist based in Perth, Australia, is making strides in the conservation of dugongs, turtles, whales, and other marine animals. Dugongs, affectionately referred to as “sea cows,” can be found in coastal waters around the world, but their populations have been dwindling due to development and fishing activities.

Hodgson’s research focuses on monitoring marine megafauna and their critical habitats, with a particular emphasis on dugongs. These gentle creatures serve as indicators of ecosystem health, as their presence or absence can reveal the state of seagrass meadows, which are vital to their survival.

Traditionally, monitoring dugongs involved spending countless hours in small planes, visually scanning for these animals. In 2007, Hodgson was among the first to explore the use of drones for fauna surveys. While drones provided safer and more accurate data, the process of manually reviewing thousands of images remained time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Desiring a solution that could automate the image processing, Hodgson collaborated with AI and geoprocessing experts to develop a software called WISDAM. Leveraging Google’s open-source TensorFlow technology, WISDAM enabled automatic image analysis, mapping animals within the images, and assessing the background environment.

The implementation of WISDAM has revolutionized wildlife surveys by empowering individuals without aerial survey expertise to conduct surveys. This accessibility is particularly important in developing countries where dugongs are prevalent. Researchers, community groups, and NGOs across the globe, from the Great Barrier Reef to the Seychelles to Saudi Arabia, are now utilizing WISDAM to monitor dugongs in their respective regions.

In the Seychelles, where traditional surveys with piloted planes are virtually impossible, drones equipped with WISDAM are now being used to locate and count the local dugong population. Since its development, WISDAM has expanded its capabilities beyond dugongs and can now support surveys of turtles, whales, and other marine animals.

Hodgson’s vision for the future is to continue developing this technology and extend its use to different habitats and regions of the world. By harnessing AI, anyone will be able to contribute to wildlife conservation efforts and help monitor marine megafauna populations.

Source: Amanda Hodgson

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence nga Gigamit sa Pagsukod sa Stress Levels sa Soybeans Exposed sa Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments