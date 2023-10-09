Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Bag-ong Hubble Space Telescope nga mga Hulagway Nagpadayag sa Makagagahum nga Galaxies

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
NASA has released six new images of galaxies taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. These images provide valuable insights into various cosmic phenomena, including star formation, evolution, and supernovae. The Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos for over three decades and has made approximately 1.5 million observations. It captures visible and ultraviolet light, as well as a short stretch of the infrared spectrum, which is crucial for studying celestial objects.

Hubble’s orbit around Earth at 340 miles above the surface allows it to capture light that would be obstructed by Earth’s atmosphere. Different types of light offer different clues about distant celestial objects. Visible and ultraviolet light reveal closer phenomena, while infrared light allows astronomers to observe some of the oldest and most distant phenomena in the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble’s latest counterpart, focuses on mid- and near-infrared light.

The recent images released by NASA showcase various galaxies. NGC 4654, an intermediate spiral galaxy in the Virgo constellation, helps researchers understand the connection between young stars and cold gas. NGC 612, a rare radio galaxy located in the Sculptor constellation, emits significant radio emissions, and scientists are studying the reason for this phenomenon. NGC 6951, an intermediate spiral galaxy in the Cephus constellation, houses a supermassive black hole surrounded by a circumnuclear ring and provides insights into cosmic environments that produce supernovae.

NGC 1087, a barred spiral galaxy in the Cetus constellation, shows ongoing star formation, which piques researchers’ interest. NGC 5068, another barred spiral galaxy in the Virgo constellation, contains interstellar dust and thousands of star-forming regions. Lastly, NGC 685, a barred spiral galaxy in the Eridanus constellation, features swirling blue arms and is about half the size of the Milky Way.

These images represent the remarkable work of the Hubble Space Telescope in unraveling the mysteries of our universe. By capturing stunning visuals, NASA is able to share the wonders of space with the world.

Tinubdan:

– NASA (www.nasa.gov)

By Gabriel Botha

