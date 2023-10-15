Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Gaia Observatory Nakadiskobre ug Katunga sa Milyon nga Bituon sa Duol nga Cluster

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 15, 2023
The European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory has released its latest data, revealing groundbreaking discoveries. In its third data release, Gaia has identified half a million stars in a nearby cluster, approximately 400 gravitational lenses, and the orbits of over 156,000 asteroids.

The newly identified stars are located in Omega Centauri, the largest globular cluster visible from Earth. Gaia has observed ten times more stars in the cluster’s core, including stars that are 15 times fainter than those previously detected.

This data release is a significant milestone for researchers, as it provides valuable insights into the structure, distribution, and movement of stars in Omega Centauri. Alexey Mints, a member of the Gaia Collaboration, expressed excitement about utilizing Gaia’s full potential to create a comprehensive large-scale map of the cluster.

In addition to the stars, Gaia has also observed over 380 gravitational lenses, which are objects that bend and focus light from distant parts of the universe. These lenses enable astronomers to study ancient galaxies and potentially gain a better understanding of dark matter.

Christine Ducourant, an astrophysicist involved in the collaboration, highlighted the discovery of distant lensed quasars among the observed objects. Quasars are extremely bright galactic cores powered by black holes. Identifying these quasars aids astrophysicists in their quest to comprehend ancient active galactic nuclei.

Furthermore, Gaia’s future data releases are highly anticipated. The fourth release, expected in 2026, will feature observations of eight star-dense regions in space. The mission’s final data release is scheduled for 2030.

This remarkable data release from Gaia marks another step forward in our understanding of the cosmos and provides researchers with vital information about stellar dynamics, galaxy evolution, and the mysteries of the universe.

Tinubdan:
– The European Space Agency
– The Gaia Collaboration
– The Leibniz-Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam

