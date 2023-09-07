Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Scientists Measure Size of a Supermassive Black Hole’s Accretion Disk for the First Time

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Scientists Measure Size of a Supermassive Black Hole’s Accretion Disk for the First Time

Scientists have achieved a major milestone by measuring the size of the accretion disk surrounding a supermassive black hole for the first time. Accretion disks are rings of superheated gas, dust, and plasma that rotate around black holes. These disks are formed from the remnants of shredded stars, exoplanets, and other matter that was pulled toward the event horizon of the black hole. As accretion disks rotate, they emit various forms of electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays, radio waves, and visible light, making them detectable by astronomers.

Accretion disks are most clearly visible in the infrared spectrum, emitting what researchers call a double-peak. This double-peak consists of a pair of energy spikes emitted by both halves of the accretion disk, providing information about their rotation. However, they can only reveal where the disks start and not where they end.

In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists discovered a second double-peak originating from the outer edge of an accretion disk surrounding the supermassive black hole III Zw 002. By analyzing these double-peaks, researchers determined that the radius of the accretion disk is approximately 52.4 light-days, which is more than 9,000 times the distance from Earth to the sun.

The discovery of the second double-peak could help unravel the mysteries of supermassive black holes. It provides valuable insights into the geometry of the region and offers a glimpse into the inner structure and feeding process of active galaxies. The research team plans to continue monitoring the growth of the accretion disk surrounding III Zw 002 over time.

This breakthrough is not the only significant achievement in understanding accretion disks this year. In May, scientists successfully created artificial accretion disks in the laboratory using plasma for the first time, providing valuable insights into their formation.

Tinubdan:
– Study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters
- Mga Larawan sa Getty

Note: The original article contained images that have been removed for this text-based content.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Bag-ong Pagtuon Nakaplagan Ang Paghiusa sa Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel Nagpataas sa Epektibo sa Emergency Contraception

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Pagkunhod sa Konsentrasyon sa Lithium sa Tubig sa Dagat nga Nalambigit sa Klima ug Tectonic nga Kalihokan

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ang Ingenuity Helicopter sa NASA Nagbukas sa Pultahan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Technology

Ang Epic Games Chief Creative Officer nga si Donald Mustard Retiring

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong Pagtuon Nakaplagan Ang Paghiusa sa Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel Nagpataas sa Epektibo sa Emergency Contraception

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Nagbag-o sa Kasinatian sa Gumagamit: Ang Ebolusyon sa Teknolohiya sa Display Panel

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments