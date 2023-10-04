Ang Papel sa Volcanic Ash sa Atmosphere: Bag-ong mga Pananaw gikan sa Cornell Researchers

Volcanic ash is not just ordinary dust. Its minuscule particles have the ability to reach the stratosphere, impact global climate patterns, and cause disruptions on Earth’s surface. To bridge the gap between volcanologists and atmospheric scientists studying climate change, researchers from Cornell University have analyzed volcanic ash samples from various explosive eruptions with different compositions. Their work sheds light on the significant role that this tiny material plays in the atmosphere.

The study, titled “Phases in Fine Volcanic Ash,” was published in Scientific Reports. Lead author Adrian Hornby, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell, says that large volcanic eruptions can have long-lasting impacts on the climate. The dispersion and transport of fine volcanic ash influence atmospheric science, climate modeling, environmental studies, and public health.

Volcanoes can form in different ways, either through hot spots deep in the Earth’s mantle or in subduction zones where tectonic plates collide. Each volcano has a unique composition that can lead to various environmental issues. Volcanic ash is a complex particulate material created from the fragmentation of magma during explosive eruptions. It contains minerals, silicate glass, and pores, but its composition and properties have been poorly defined until now.

Due to a lack of data, scientists have relied on rough approximations and inadequate models to understand ash composition. The Cornell researchers collected ash samples from 40 eruptions, focusing on grains smaller than 45 microns that are easily transported by atmospheric winds. They discovered significant variations in ash composition based on grain size, tectonic setting, and chemistry.

As the grain size became smaller, the ash contained higher fractions of crystalline silica and salts, which can be harmful to human health when inhaled, while the proportions of glass and iron oxide decreased. The group used X-ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy techniques to analyze the structural properties, mineral content, and morphology of the ash samples.

The findings showed that different eruptions had distinct mineral content. For example, the Mount Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines in 1991 produced a lot of feldspar and amphibole, indicating significant melt evolution prior to the eruption. In contrast, the 2021 Tajogaite eruptions in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, were characterized by feldspar, clinopyroxene, and olivine, suggesting minimal evolution from the mantle source.

This comprehensive dataset of volcanic ash composition provides a valuable resource for understanding the impacts of volcanic eruptions on Earth’s systems, infrastructure, and human health. The research from Cornell University helps fill the knowledge gap and enables better modeling and prediction of the effects of volcanic ash on our planet.

Tinubdan:

– Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-41412-x