Ang Gaia Observatory sa European Space Agency Nakadiskobre ug Katunga sa Milyon nga Bag-ong Bituon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
The European Space Agency (ESA) has recently released new data from its Gaia Observatory, revealing the discovery of over half a million previously unknown stars and more than 150,000 asteroids. This data is part of Gaia’s third data release, with the first release occurring in June 2022. These newly discovered stars are located within Omega Centauri, the largest globular cluster of stars visible from Earth, situated approximately 17,000 light-years away.

The recent observations by Gaia have documented a total of 1.8 million stars within Omega Centauri, with these new stars being comparatively fainter than the ones previously uncovered by the ESA. Specifically, the newly discovered stars are 15 times fainter than their counterparts in the cluster.

Gaia has successfully identified 526,587 new stars in the Omega Centauri region, which comprises nine densely populated areas. Notably, the observatory can now observe more than ten times the number of stars in the cluster’s core. This newly acquired data not only fills gaps in Gaia’s mapping but also provides valuable insights into star formation and development.

The discovery of these stars allows researchers to study their distribution and movement, surpassing the anticipated potential of Gaia. Additionally, these newly found stars represent one of the most densely populated regions observed by Gaia in this area of space.

Although Gaia was not initially designed for cosmology, the observatory, which has been in orbit since 2013, has proven to be highly effective in star detection. It has played a crucial role in discovering numerous stars throughout its various data releases. In addition, Gaia has facilitated the creation of an extensive and detailed map of the Milky Way, unveiling our galaxy in unprecedented detail.

Tinubdan:
- European Space Agency (ESA)
– Gaia Observatory

