Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Nindot nga mga Imahe sa Marine Life Nakadaog sa Ocean Photographer of the Year Award

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 13, 2023
Nindot nga mga Imahe sa Marine Life Nakadaog sa Ocean Photographer of the Year Award

A breathtaking image of a paper nautilus floating in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption has won the prestigious 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year award. The photograph was taken by Jialing Cai during a blackwater dive in the Philippines. The paper nautilus, an unknown species, was found drifting on a piece of debris in the ocean following the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Cai described the challenging conditions of the dive, with low visibility and dense fog. However, amidst this adversity, Cai captured a serene and enchanting scene. The particles in the water reflected the photographer’s light, creating a magical atmosphere. The image was reminiscent of a fairy tale set in a snowy night, emphasizing the beauty and resilience of marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition announced its winners on September 14. Taking second place was Andrei Savin, whose photograph showcased a crab within the graceful tentacles of a sea anemone. The image captured the delicate relationship between different marine species.

Third place went to Alvaro Herrero López-Beltrán for his haunting photograph of a whale struggling to reach the water’s surface. The whale’s flukes were severely damaged due to being entangled in a stake and fishing line. The image serves as a stark reminder of the impact of human activities on marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is held annually and is produced by Oceanographic Magazine in collaboration with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia. It aims to celebrate the beauty of the ocean and raise awareness about the challenges faced by marine ecosystems.

Tinubdan:
– Oceanographic Magazine
– Blancpain
– Arksen
– Tourism Western Australia

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Katabang sa Pagtudlo sa Primary School Namatay sa Stroke Tungod sa Kakulang sa Pagtambal sa Weekend

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Kapin sa 100 ka Dugang nga Mammals Nakit-an nga Nagsiga, Lakip ang mga Iring

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Whirlpool Galaxy: Usa ka Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Katabang sa Pagtudlo sa Primary School Namatay sa Stroke Tungod sa Kakulang sa Pagtambal sa Weekend

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kapin sa 100 ka Dugang nga Mammals Nakit-an nga Nagsiga, Lakip ang mga Iring

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Whirlpool Galaxy: Usa ka Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Mga Tingog sa Ilalum sa Atong mga Tiil: Gipadayag ang Kalig-on sa Bato Pinaagi sa mga Acoustic Pattern

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments