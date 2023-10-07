Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Modernong mga Langgam Napanunod nga Mga Protina Gikan sa Mga Katigulangan sa Dinosaur, Mga Nakaplagan sa Pagtuon

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 7, 2023
Ang Modernong mga Langgam Napanunod nga Mga Protina Gikan sa Mga Katigulangan sa Dinosaur, Mga Nakaplagan sa Pagtuon

Scientists from University College Cork (UCC) and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) have made a groundbreaking discovery in the study of bird feathers: modern birds inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors approximately 125 million years ago. This finding suggests that certain species of feathered dinosaurs may have been able to glide using their feathers.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more pliable than the feathers of contemporary birds. However, this new study reveals that most dinosaur feathers actually contained alpha-keratin proteins, which provided them with flexibility. In contrast, modern bird feathers are rich in beta-keratin proteins, which give them the strength needed for flight.

The research team conducted their study using the wings of the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus, a potentially gliding species, as well as the early bird species Confuciusornis. They also analyzed 50-million-year-old feathers from the United States. Using powerful X-rays from SSRL, the fossils were examined to determine if beta-keratin proteins were still present in their original form or if they had transformed over millions of years.

The results showed that the fossilization process could generate alpha-proteins, which may not have been present in the feather when the creature was alive. Some fossil feathers contained alpha-proteins, but the researchers believe these proteins emerged due to the intense heat the fossils were exposed to over time.

The study’s lead author, Professor Maria McNamara, explains that even seemingly well-preserved fossil tissues can be altered during fossilization. The team is developing new tools to better understand the fossilization process and unlock the chemical secrets of fossils, which will provide new insights into the evolution of important tissues and their biomolecules.

This study, published in the journal Natural Ecology & Evolution, highlights new similarities between dinosaurs and birds and sheds light on the chemical composition of feathers from millions of years ago.

Tinubdan:
- University College Cork (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL)
– Natural Ecology & Evolution

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Protein Function ug Gene Expression Depende sa Intrinsically Disordered Regions (IDRs)

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ang Misteryosong Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transients

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Bag-ong Pagtuon Nagsugyot nga Ang Outer Solar System Mahimong Maghupot sa Makapatingala nga mga Panan-aw sa Gravity

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Protein Function ug Gene Expression Depende sa Intrinsically Disordered Regions (IDRs)

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Misteryosong Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transients

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Bag-ong Pagtuon Nagsugyot nga Ang Outer Solar System Mahimong Maghupot sa Makapatingala nga mga Panan-aw sa Gravity

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Mga Pag-uswag sa Teknolohiya nga Nagtabang sa mga Negosyo nga Molambo sa Digital nga Panahon

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments