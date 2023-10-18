Kinabuhi sa syudad

Science

Makatabang ba ang AI sa Pag-atubang sa Pagbag-o sa Klima?

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 18, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to play a significant role in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, according to Sims Witherspoon, the climate action lead at DeepMind, Google’s AI lab. In an interview ahead of her talk at WIRED Impact, Witherspoon discussed three ways in which AI can contribute to this global issue.

The first way is through AI’s ability to improve climate change prediction and monitoring. DeepMind’s work on precipitation nowcasting, for example, has been found to be more accurate than other methods by Met Office forecasters. With more accurate models, AI can help us develop a better understanding of climate change and its implications.

The second way is the optimization of existing systems and infrastructure. It is not feasible to replace all current systems with green technology overnight. Therefore, AI can be used to optimize these existing systems, making them more efficient and sustainable.

The third way in which AI can contribute is by facilitating the development of new green technologies. By leveraging AI capabilities, scientists and researchers can accelerate the discovery and deployment of innovative solutions to combat climate change.

Overall, AI has the potential to be a powerful tool in addressing climate change. It can enhance our understanding of the problem, optimize existing infrastructure, and drive the development of new sustainable solutions. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial to explore and leverage AI’s potential to create a more sustainable future.

Kahulugan:
- Artipisyal nga paniktik (AI): Ang simulation sa mga proseso sa paniktik sa tawo pinaagi sa mga makina, labi na ang mga sistema sa kompyuter.
- Pagbag-o sa klima: Ang dugay nga pagbag-o sa temperatura ug kasagaran nga mga pattern sa panahon sa usa ka lugar.
– Optimization: The action of making the best or most effective use of a situation or resource.
– Green technology: Technology that is environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Tinubdan:
– WIRED: (tinubdan nga artikulo)

