Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang mga tensyon sa tunga sa India ug China sa Landing Site sa Chandrayaan-3

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 29, 2023
Ang mga tensyon sa tunga sa India ug China sa Landing Site sa Chandrayaan-3

Indian space agency, ISRO, recently achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s southern pole. However, tensions between India and China have spilled over into space exploration as a prominent Chinese scientist disputes the landing site’s location.

Ouyang Ziyuan, the founder of China’s lunar exploration programme, argues that the Chandrayaan-3 landing location at 69 degrees south latitude is not actually situated in the southern pole region. According to Ziyuan, the polar region is defined as being between 88.5 and 90 degrees. He claims that the lunar version of the Antarctic Circle is much closer to the pole.

Ziyuan’s statement contradicts the Indian claim that the Chandrayaan-3 mission reached farther south than any other spacecraft. While 69 degrees south on Earth would be within the Antarctic Circle, Ziyuan argues that the lunar circle is closer to the pole. The Chandrayaan-3 was approximately 619 kilometres (385 miles) away from the polar region, according to Ziyuan.

Meanwhile, China’s space program has been highlighted as having more advanced technology, capable of sending orbiters and landers directly into Earth-moon transfer orbit years before India. While China’s achievements in space technology are recognized, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission still reached a significant southern latitude on the moon.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the Indian space agency is diligently attempting to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on Chandrayaan-3. The rover went into sleep mode a week ago, and ISRO is eagerly awaiting the next moon sunset on October 6, when they will continue their efforts to revive the lander and rover.

The Chandrayaan-3’s landing site controversy highlights the growing competition for lunar exploration. Not only India and China, but the United States is also preparing to send astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago. As space exploration becomes a new area of rivalry, tensions between nations are increasingly extending beyond Earth’s borders.

Tinubdan:
– Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander is stationed on the lunar south pole. – X/@ISROSpaceflight
– Chinese scientist disputes India’s landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon’s south pole – Science Times
– China debates Indian moon landing, as space race heats up – Mint

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Mga Singsing sa Saturn Mahimong Naggikan sa Daghang Pagbangga Tali sa mga Bulan, Gisugyot sa Supercomputer Simulations

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ang Chang'e-6 nga Misyon sa China sa Pagkolekta sa Lunar Sample gikan sa Layo nga Side sa Bulan

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Katapusan nga Supermoon sa 2023 Gitakda sa Pagdan-ag sa Kalangitan sa Kagabhion

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Mga Singsing sa Saturn Mahimong Naggikan sa Daghang Pagbangga Tali sa mga Bulan, Gisugyot sa Supercomputer Simulations

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ang Chang'e-6 nga Misyon sa China sa Pagkolekta sa Lunar Sample gikan sa Layo nga Side sa Bulan

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Katapusan nga Supermoon sa 2023 Gitakda sa Pagdan-ag sa Kalangitan sa Kagabhion

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Euclid Mission Nag-atubang sa Teknikal nga mga Hagit apan Nagpabiling Malaumon

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments