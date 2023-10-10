Kinabuhi sa syudad

Science

Pagkadiskobre sa Duha ka Bag-ong Mammal Species sa Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 10, 2023
A team of Chinese researchers has recently discovered two new species of Soriculus, a genus of mammals, in the Tibet Autonomous Region of Southwest China. This finding is significant as it will inspire further research on the diversity of small mammals in the region. The research team, led by Chen Zhongzheng from Anhui Normal University and Jiang Xuelong from Kunming Institute of Zoology, conducted a comprehensive investigation in the Himalaya-Gaoligong Mountains region over a period of five years to gain a better understanding of the taxonomic classification and evolutionary relationships within the Soriculus genus.

During their investigation, the team found two samples that were clearly different from other branches in terms of morphology, and they were described as two new species: Soriculus medogensis and Soriculus nivatus. Another sample, which is also different from other branches, has the potential to be a new species, but more samples are needed for further confirmation. Currently, the genus Soriculus is recognized as monotypic, containing only one species called Soriculus nigrescens, mainly found in the Himalayas and the southern Hengduan Mountains.

The discovery of these new species is particularly significant in Medog county, known as the natural museum of vegetation types. It has a diverse range of vegetation, including tropical rainforests, making it an ecologically well-preserved area. The region’s vast altitude difference, varied climatic zones, complex geographical structure, and rich species resources make it an ideal location for studying biodiversity. The researchers believe that there may be a greater diversity of small mammals in the area yet to be discovered, and further surveys and studies are warranted.

This recent discovery adds to the growing list of new species found in Southwest China. In 2021, two new species of woolly flying squirrels were found in Yunnan Province and Tibet. These findings underscore the importance of continued exploration and research in uncovering the rich biodiversity of the region.

Tinubdan:
- Zoological Journal sa Linnean Society
– Chen Zhongzheng from Anhui Normal University
– Jiang Xuelong from Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

