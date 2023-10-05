Bag-ong Pagtuon Nagpadayag Ngano nga Ang Batan-ong mga Galaxies Nagpakita nga Malimbongon nga Dagko

A recent study led by physicists at Northwestern University has shed light on why young galaxies appear to be more massive than expected. The study used advanced computer simulations to model galaxy formation shortly after the Big Bang.

Previous observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) had puzzled scientists, as young galaxies appeared too bright, massive, and developed for their age. It was as if these galaxies had grown from infants to adults in a matter of years.

The new simulations conducted by the Northwestern team suggest that these galaxies may actually be smaller than previously thought. The results show that less massive galaxies can still emit bright bursts of star formation, which can make them appear much brighter than their actual mass would suggest.

Lead researcher Guochao Sun explained that the key factor is the ability of a system to produce a sufficient amount of light within a short period of time. This can occur either because the system is massive or because it can generate light rapidly. If star formation occurs in bursts, it can emit flashes of light, leading to the appearance of very bright galaxies.

The study also provides valuable insights into the cosmic dawn, a period that marked the formation of the universe’s first stars and galaxies. Prior to the launch of JWST, little was known about this ancient period. However, the telescope’s observations have significantly expanded our understanding of cosmic dawn.

By using cutting-edge algorithms and astrophysical theory, the researchers were able to model galaxy formation and examine the energy, mass, momentum, and chemical components involved. Their simulations revealed that bursty star formation, where stars form in alternating patterns, could explain the exceptional brightness of galaxies at cosmic dawn.

The findings challenge previous hypotheses and provide a plausible explanation for the deceptive mass of young galaxies. By utilizing computer simulations, the team was able to confirm this without introducing any inconsistencies with our current understanding of the cosmos.

This study marks an important step forward in our understanding of galaxy formation and the early universe. With advancements in observational technology, such as the JWST, scientists have greater capabilities to explore the physical details of ancient galaxies and further unravel the mysteries of cosmic dawn.

Tinubdan:

– Northwestern University

– The Astrophysical Journal Letters (doi: 10.3847/2041-8213/acf85a)