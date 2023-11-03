Apollo 13 Hero TK Mattingly Passes Away at 87

A legendary NASA astronaut, Thomas K. “TK” Mattingly, who played a crucial role in the Apollo 13 mission, has passed away at the age of 87. Mattingly’s problem-solving efforts from ground control helped to ensure the safe return of the mission’s crew.

Mattingly, who began his career as a US Navy pilot, was originally assigned as the command module pilot for the Apollo 13 flight. However, due to potential exposure to rubella, he was removed from the mission just 72 hours before launch. Little did anyone know, that Mattingly’s skills would be vital in the face of an unforeseen disaster.

On the way to the Moon, an explosion severely damaged the spacecraft. Mattingly, who had fortunately not contracted the illness, quickly went to Mission Control and worked diligently to develop procedures that conserved power. These procedures ultimately enabled the damaged vehicle to successfully re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, ensuring the survival of astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise.

Mattingly’s heroism during the Apollo 13 mission was later depicted in the acclaimed 1995 film, “Apollo 13”, where he was portrayed by actor Gary Sinise. While the film captured the intensity and challenges faced by the crew, Mattingly’s real-life efforts were instrumental in their safe return.

Throughout his career, Mattingly continued to contribute to space exploration. He served as the command module pilot on the Apollo 16 mission and later took on the role of spacecraft commander in two Space Shuttle missions.

Thomas K. “TK” Mattingly’s contributions to NASA and space exploration have left a lasting impact. His problem-solving abilities demonstrated the true spirit of ingenuity and determination that defines astronauts. Mattingly’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of space explorers.

