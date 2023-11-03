Ang UK Space Agency nagplano sa All-UK Space Mission nga Iduso ang mga utlanan sa Human Knowledge

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) is embarking on an ambitious all-UK space mission aimed at pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and conducting research that cannot be done on Earth. In a recent announcement, the UKSA revealed its partnership with US-based company Axiom Space, which will see UK astronauts launched into space for up to two weeks to carry out scientific research.

Although no specific dates have been set for the mission yet, UKSA chief executive Paul Bate stated that both organizations are working swiftly to make it happen as soon as possible. The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two entities allows for a comprehensive exploration and planning process, including the scientific research, crew skills, and outreach activities.

What makes this mission unique is the collaboration with commercial partners, which introduces new approaches to conducting research in space. Mr. Bate emphasized the value of collective learning and understanding the risks involved in pushing the frontiers of knowledge. Collaboration allows for the integration of the best practices and resources from various stakeholders, making space exploration a true team sport.

This mission opens up a myriad of research possibilities. Dr. Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human space flight at Axiom, highlighted the potential to study accelerated aging, cancer growth, and bone loss in microgravity. These unique conditions in space provide a model system to test drugs and techniques to detect and minimize these effects. The knowledge gained from such research will benefit people on Earth, leading to improved understanding and advancements in medical treatment.

UK universities, research institutions, and industry are invited to contribute their ideas for experiments and technology demonstrators that could be conducted during the two-week mission. The goal is to capitalize on the expertise and creativity within the UK space industry to make significant contributions to scientific knowledge and technological innovation.

This all-UK space mission marks an exciting milestone for the UK space sector and serves as a testament to the collaborative nature of space exploration. By pushing the boundaries of human knowledge in space, the UK is making remarkable strides in advancing scientific research and demonstrating its commitment to furthering the frontiers of space exploration.

