Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Partial Solar Eclipse: Ang Kinahanglan Nimong Mahibal-an

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 13, 2023
Partial Solar Eclipse: Ang Kinahanglan Nimong Mahibal-an

If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

Tinubdan:
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Katabang sa Pagtudlo sa Primary School Namatay sa Stroke Tungod sa Kakulang sa Pagtambal sa Weekend

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Kapin sa 100 ka Dugang nga Mammals Nakit-an nga Nagsiga, Lakip ang mga Iring

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Whirlpool Galaxy: Usa ka Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Katabang sa Pagtudlo sa Primary School Namatay sa Stroke Tungod sa Kakulang sa Pagtambal sa Weekend

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kapin sa 100 ka Dugang nga Mammals Nakit-an nga Nagsiga, Lakip ang mga Iring

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Whirlpool Galaxy: Usa ka Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Mga Tingog sa Ilalum sa Atong mga Tiil: Gipadayag ang Kalig-on sa Bato Pinaagi sa mga Acoustic Pattern

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments