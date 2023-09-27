Kinabuhi sa syudad

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 27, 2023
Ang OSIRIS-REx Mission sa NASA Malampuson nga Nangolekta og Space Rocks gikan sa Asteroid

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a major milestone in space exploration by successfully collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu. The mission, launched in 2016, aimed to collect space rocks from a potentially dangerous asteroid and bring them back to Earth for analysis. On September 24, 2023, the sample return capsule from the mission touched down in the desert at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range.

The samples were collected from Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The sealed canister containing the samples has now been opened by scientists. This marks a significant achievement as it is a rarely attempted feat to collect and retrieve space rocks from an asteroid.

The samples collected from Bennu are expected to provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the formation of planets. These space rocks are older than our planet and can potentially reveal details about the early history of Earth and other celestial bodies.

NASA scientists are particularly interested in studying the composition and structure of the asteroid’s surface, as well as any organic molecules or water that may be present. By analyzing these samples, they hope to gain a better understanding of the processes that shaped our solar system and the potential for life on other planets.

The successful collection and retrieval of these space rocks are a testament to the technological advancements and engineering prowess of NASA. This achievement opens up new possibilities for further exploration and scientific discoveries in the field of planetary science.

Tinubdan:
– NPR: Nell Greenfieldboyce – [Link]
– NASA/Keegan Barber [Image]

