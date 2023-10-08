Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Indian Space Research Organization Naghimo sa Trajectory Correction Maneuver alang sa Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 8, 2023
Ang Indian Space Research Organization Naghimo sa Trajectory Correction Maneuver alang sa Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

Tinubdan:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Gigamit sa mga Astrophysicist ang James Webb Space Telescope sa Pagtuon sa usa ka Volatile Star

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Pag-andam alang sa NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Pagpahimus sa Komunidad sa Siyensya aron Mapadako ang Potensyal sa Siyentipiko

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Usa ka Lab-Made Enzyme Nagpugong sa Pagporma sa Toxic Protein Clumps sa Huntington's Disease

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Gigamit sa mga Astrophysicist ang James Webb Space Telescope sa Pagtuon sa usa ka Volatile Star

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Pag-andam alang sa NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Pagpahimus sa Komunidad sa Siyensya aron Mapadako ang Potensyal sa Siyentipiko

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Usa ka Lab-Made Enzyme Nagpugong sa Pagporma sa Toxic Protein Clumps sa Huntington's Disease

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Perseverance Rover sa NASA Nagtakda sa Pag-usisa sa Geological Junction sa Mars

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments