Ang Bulk Acoustic Resonator Makahimo sa Tukmang Pagsukod sa Acoustic Energy

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 20, 2023
Researchers from Harvard University and Purdue University have developed a strategy to control and read out silicon vacancies inside bulk acoustic resonators made of 4H silicon carbide (SiC). These resonators, which amplify or filter acoustic waves, have various applications including RF telecommunication and quantum technologies. However, accurately measuring the acoustic energy stored in them over time has been a challenge. The researchers’ strategy involves tuning the frequencies absorbed or amplified by defects in the resonator. They used a device called a lateral overtone bulk acoustic resonator (LOBAR), made of 4H SiC, to demonstrate the spin-acoustic control of silicon vacancies. They conducted a frequency spectrum analysis and used optical readout to visualize the device’s resonance mode. The non-invasive measurement allows for precise characterization of the acoustic properties of microelectromechanical systems. This research opens up new possibilities for fabricating reliable and high-performing signal processing devices.

Bulk acoustic resonators are structures that amplify or filter acoustic waves and have applications in RF telecommunication and quantum technologies.
Tinubdan: Nature Electronics (DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-01029-4)

