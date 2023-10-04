Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang mga Pagsukod sa Katukma sa Eksperimento sa Alphatrap Naghatag Kahayag sa Magnetic Properties sa Highly Ionized Tin Atoms

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
Ang mga Pagsukod sa Katukma sa Eksperimento sa Alphatrap Naghatag Kahayag sa Magnetic Properties sa Highly Ionized Tin Atoms

Scientists at the Max-Planck-Institut für Kernphysik in Heidelberg have conducted precision measurements on their Alphatrap experiment to investigate the magnetic properties of electrons bound to highly ionized tin atoms. This experiment provides valuable insights into the behavior of particles under extreme field strengths and serves as a starting point for the search for new physics.

The Alphatrap experiment, led by Sven Sturm, utilizes a Penning trap to hold charged particles in place using electromagnetic fields. It also incorporates a cryogenic vacuum system to create a high-quality vacuum necessary for the longevity of the measurements. The team successfully produced hydrogen-like tin ions, which have only one electron in their shell, and stored them for months in the Alphatrap ion trap.

By precisely measuring the magnetic moment of these hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers obtained unprecedented accuracy. This achievement is significant because it contributes to our understanding of the behavior of particles in strong fields, such as those near atomic nuclei. It also allows for the detection of potential deviations from the known laws of nature or the presence of previously unknown elementary particles.

To produce hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers utilized an electron beam ion trap called the Heidelberg-EBIT. This device generates highly charged ions by bombarding a cloud of tin ions with high-energy electrons, causing them to lose their bound electrons gradually. The remaining ions with only one electron are then filtered and fed into the Alphatrap experiment for further analysis.

The results of this study, published in Nature, demonstrate the ability to measure the magnetic properties of highly ionized atoms with unprecedented precision. These findings contribute to the ongoing advancements in quantum electrodynamics and pave the way for further investigations into the fundamental properties of matter.

Tinubdan:
– Kinaiyahan (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06453-2

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Paghimo ug 3D Artipisyal nga Compound μ-Eyes nga Gidasig sa Dragonfly Eyes

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Gagmay nga Linear nga mga Depekto Makapaagi sa Mga Materyal nga Mas Tulin Kay sa Sound Waves

Oct 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Bag-ong AI-Driven Earthquake Forecasting Nagpakita og Saad sa mga Pagsulay

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Paghimo ug 3D Artipisyal nga Compound μ-Eyes nga Gidasig sa Dragonfly Eyes

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Gagmay nga Linear nga mga Depekto Makapaagi sa Mga Materyal nga Mas Tulin Kay sa Sound Waves

Oct 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong AI-Driven Earthquake Forecasting Nagpakita og Saad sa mga Pagsulay

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Usa ka Mas Gamay nga CRISPR Gene-Editing Tool Naghupot sa Saad alang sa Pagtambal sa Genetic Disorders

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments