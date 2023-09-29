Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Gisukod sa Eksperimento sa ALICE ang Kinabuhi sa mga Hypertriton nga adunay Katukma

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
Gisukod sa Eksperimento sa ALICE ang Kinabuhi sa mga Hypertriton nga adunay Katukma

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

Tinubdan:
- Pisikal nga Pagsusi sa Mga Sulat: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Parker Solar Probe sa NASA Nagtakda og Bag-ong Rekord, Naghatag og mga Insight sa Solar Atmosphere

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang James Webb Space Telescope sa NASA Nakadiskobre sa mga Trace sa Kinabuhi sa Jupiter's Moon Europa

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Gitugotan sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ang mga Siyentista nga Makita ang mga Sound Waves ug Pagkadili hingpit sa mga Kristal

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Parker Solar Probe sa NASA Nagtakda og Bag-ong Rekord, Naghatag og mga Insight sa Solar Atmosphere

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang James Webb Space Telescope sa NASA Nakadiskobre sa mga Trace sa Kinabuhi sa Jupiter's Moon Europa

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Gitugotan sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ang mga Siyentista nga Makita ang mga Sound Waves ug Pagkadili hingpit sa mga Kristal

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Talagsaon nga Super Blue Moon Nagpakita sa UK

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments