Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Bato sa Altar ni Stonehenge Mahimong Naggikan sa Amihanang Inglatera o Scotland, Mga Sugyot sa Pagtuon

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 3, 2023
Ang Bato sa Altar ni Stonehenge Mahimong Naggikan sa Amihanang Inglatera o Scotland, Mga Sugyot sa Pagtuon

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, the largest stone in the inner circle, originated from the same region as the other bluestones. British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas, in his 1923 study, linked the bluestones to the Preseli Hills in western Wales. However, the recent research, led by Richard Bevins from Aberystwyth University in Scotland, indicates that the Altar Stone likely came from a different location, possibly an unknown quarry in northern Britain.

Stonehenge, erected around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago during Britain’s Late Neolithic period, is located in Wiltshire, southern England. The bluestones, which were exotic to the Wiltshire landscape, were transported over 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge, making it one of the longest-known distances between a source and a prehistoric construction site.

The Altar Stone stands out due to its larger size and different rock type compared to the other bluestones. The researchers compared its geochemistry and mineralogy to 58 sandstone outcrops from southern Wales to western England but found no match. The stone’s unusually high barium content helped narrow down potential sources, leading the researchers to consider areas in northern England and Scotland with known ancient Neolithic monuments.

The new findings not only question the origin of the Altar Stone but also challenge the traditional understanding of its archaeological significance. Further research and investigation are necessary to determine the true source of this enigmatic stone within the history of Stonehenge.

Tinubdan:
– Journal of Archaeological Science: Mga taho
– Antiquity

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Prototype Satellite AST SpaceMobile Nagpataas sa mga Kabalaka bahin sa Kahayag ug Potensyal nga Epekto sa Astronomy

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Usa ka Modelo sa Photosynthetic Antenna: Potensyal alang sa Nagkalainlain nga Mga Matang sa Tanum sa Sama sa Yuta nga Bato nga mga Planeta

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ang Populasyon sa Batan-ong Ubos-Mass nga mga Bituon sa Trumpler 14

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Prototype Satellite AST SpaceMobile Nagpataas sa mga Kabalaka bahin sa Kahayag ug Potensyal nga Epekto sa Astronomy

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Usa ka Modelo sa Photosynthetic Antenna: Potensyal alang sa Nagkalainlain nga Mga Matang sa Tanum sa Sama sa Yuta nga Bato nga mga Planeta

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Populasyon sa Batan-ong Ubos-Mass nga mga Bituon sa Trumpler 14

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nag-imprinta ang mga Siyentista og Buhi nga Neural Network Gamit ang 3D-Printing Technology

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments