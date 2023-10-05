Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Paggamit sa Laser nga Komunikasyon aron Magpabilin nga Konektado sa Kalawakan

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 5, 2023
Paggamit sa Laser nga Komunikasyon aron Magpabilin nga Konektado sa Kalawakan

Science fiction has often portrayed lasers as a weapon of choice in space battles. However, in reality, lasers have a more practical use – keeping us connected. Optical communications, which encode data in light, is becoming increasingly important in space technology. Laser communications have the advantage of being able to transmit data much faster than traditional radio signals. While the military is interested in using lasers to damage satellite sensors, the power required for such applications is not efficiently generated in space.

The difficulty in laser communications lies in the precision required for pointing. Laser beams are tightly focused, and ensuring that transmissions from a moving satellite hit the intended modem on Earth requires precise engineering and software. However, lasers are not affected by interference sources like solar radiation and cloud cover, unlike radio transmissions.

One company using laser communications is SpaceX, which recently launched a set of Starlink satellites equipped with optical links. These links allow data to be relayed between satellites, providing service over regions where there may not be ground station coverage. This flexibility also makes laser communications more difficult to intercept, which appeals to governments. Other companies, such as BridgeComm and Capella, are also developing optical communications systems for space use.

While it is still early days for optical communications in space, the growing interest in this technology reflects the increasing need for more efficient ways to bring data from space back to Earth. With the rapid advancement of space technology and the collection of vast amounts of data from space, laser communications offer a promising solution for staying connected in space.

