NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is currently dealing with a communication breakdown caused by a computer glitch. The aging probe, now 46 years old, is exploring uncharted cosmic territory at a distance of about 24 billion kilometers away from Earth. Engineers are working to solve the issue and restore communication with the mission team.

Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, are the only spacecraft to have ever operated beyond the heliosphere, the sun’s magnetic bubble. Originally designed for a five-year mission, both probes have surpassed expectations and provided valuable insights about our solar system and beyond. Despite their remarkable longevity, the Voyager missions have not been without challenges.

The glitch in Voyager 1’s flight data system was first noticed on November 14 when the telecommunications unit began sending a repeating pattern of ones and zeroes. While the spacecraft can still receive commands, no science or engineering data is being returned to Earth. The Voyager team attempted to restart the system, but no usable data has been received yet.

NASA engineers are investigating the cause of the glitch and it may take weeks to determine the next steps. This issue is separate from previous glitches experienced by the spacecraft, and the team is consulting original manuals from decades ago to navigate these unforeseen challenges.

In the meantime, the Voyager team continues to conserve power by turning off instruments on the aging probes. The main goal of the mission is to gather data on how particles and magnetic fields change as the probes move farther away from the heliosphere. While restoring communication is a priority, the missions’ long duration makes them valuable even with incomplete data.

As the Voyager probes defy expectations and continue their historic missions, the engineering team expects more issues to arise. Despite the challenges, the Voyager missions have been groundbreaking, outlasting all other spacecraft and providing valuable insights into the mysteries of the cosmos.