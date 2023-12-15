Ang NASA Nakaobserbar sa Talagsaong Solar Flare nga adunay Potensyal nga mga Epekto

NASA has recently captured stunning images of an incredibly powerful solar flare—the most intense in six years. The flare, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), occurred on the sun’s surface, approximately 93 million miles away from Earth. The agency spotted this remarkable phenomenon using its solar dynamics observatory, a spacecraft launched in 2010 that continuously monitors the sun’s activities.

The solar flare is classified as an X-class flare—the highest intensity level—meaning it has the potential to disrupt various systems on Earth. Radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, spacecraft, and even astronauts may all be at risk. During the flare, there was interference with radio communication for about two hours in certain areas of the United States and elsewhere.

The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration’s space weather prediction center described the event as “amazing” and possibly “one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.” The center noted that the radio disturbance occurred between midday and 2 pm ET on Thursday, while its scientists were also investigating other effects of the CME, which was located in the far north-west area of the sun.

This exceptional solar flare stands as the most powerful recorded since September 2017 and surpasses all flares in the current solar cycle. It received an X8 classification, emphasizing its extraordinary strength. To provide some context, the most potent solar flare ever recorded was an X28 event on November 4, 2003, according to the European Space Agency.

NASA’s observation of this incredible solar event allows scientists to better understand and predict the potential impacts of such intense flares on Earth’s systems and infrastructure. Continual monitoring enables us to be prepared for any disruptions and find ways to mitigate their effects.