New Perspectives on the Potential Threat of Asteroid 1998 WB2

NASA’s long-standing commitment to monitoring and studying asteroids has allowed us to gain valuable insights into the potential threats they pose to our planet. Through its Near-Earth Object (NEO) Observations Program, the agency has been diligently tracking and characterizing asteroids that could potentially endanger Earth. This work is essential for safeguarding our future.

Asteroid 1998 WB2, a member of the Apollo asteroid group, has recently grabbed the attention of NASA due to its imminent close approach to Earth. Measuring about 470 feet in diameter, this asteroid falls within the category of larger near-Earth asteroids that could cause significant damage upon impact.

On December 3rd, 2023, Asteroid 1998 WB2 will make its closest approach to our planet, passing by at a distance of approximately 2.62 million miles. With a blistering speed of 51,140 kilometers per hour, this celestial object will undoubtedly capture the curiosity of astronomers and space enthusiasts alike.

What sets Asteroid 1998 WB2 apart is its eccentric orbit. Traveling between 0.817 and 3.136 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun, this asteroid ventures closer to the Sun than to Earth at its perihelion and farther than Mars at its aphelion. Its complete orbit takes around 1.6 years to traverse.

While the next close approach of Asteroid 1998 WB2 to our planet is projected to occur on March 16, 2035, at a distance of 14.93 million kilometers, it is crucial to address the potential hazards it poses. Although the chances are slim, with a 1 in 200 probability of impacting Earth in the next century, NASA considers this asteroid a potentially hazardous one.

As part of its ongoing efforts, NASA will continue closely observing Asteroid 1998 WB2 to enhance our understanding of its orbit and potential impact risks. Additionally, the agency is actively researching and developing innovative technologies that could be employed to deflect asteroids on a collision course with Earth.

With NASA’s unwavering dedication to the study of near-Earth asteroids, we are better equipped than ever to ensure the safety of our planet and future generations.

