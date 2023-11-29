Tomorrow, Xiaomi will be launching the highly anticipated Redmi K70 series in China. However, it seems that another exciting series is also set to make its return soon. The Xiaomi Civi 4 has recently been unveiled, and while details are still scarce, we have some key specifications to share.

Back in September, the Civi 4 model was discovered on the IMEI database, hinting at its upcoming launch. While we don’t have an exact release date yet, sources suggest that we can expect the Xiaomi Civi 4 to be announced in March 2024.

Although finer details remain undisclosed, a reliable tipster named Anvin believes that the Civi 4 will come equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. This potential choice doesn’t seem far fetched considering its predecessor, the Civi 3, was launched with the Dimensity 8200 Ultra. Additionally, leaked information points to an improved front-facing camera and an OmniVision primary sensor for the rear camera module.

Like its predecessors, the Xiaomi Civi 4 is expected to target the female demographic. However, specific features and design elements tailored to this audience have yet to be revealed. As we eagerly await more updates on this matter, it is essential to approach these rumors with caution, as details may change or be subject to clarification.

