Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

Warbits+: Inscripcions a la beta oberta ara en directe per a mòbils i ordinadors

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 12, 2023
Warbits+: Inscripcions a la beta oberta ara en directe per a mòbils i ordinadors

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

Fonts:
– Warbits website
– Risky Lab Discord server for TestFlight link
– Steam store page for Warbits+ demo and wishlist

(Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for this summary)

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

Notícies

Conduint el BMW M240i xDrive: un viatge potent i elegant

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícies

Samsung anuncia dispositius aptes per a l'actualització d'Android 14

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícies

Nintendo finalment ofereix a la princesa Peach la seva pròpia aventura a "Princess Peach: Showtime!"

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Tecnologia

iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Z Flip 5: una comparació d'especificacions, càmeres i valor

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Conduint el BMW M240i xDrive: un viatge potent i elegant

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Samsung anuncia dispositius aptes per a l'actualització d'Android 14

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Garena Free Fire MAX: reclama els codis de bescanvi d'avui per articles gratuïts dins del joc

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris