ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Vehere llança NDR 1.3: millora la solució de detecció i resposta de xarxa

Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company, has recently released NDR 1.3, the latest version of their Network Detection & Response (NDR) solution. This update includes a range of new features and improvements designed to enhance the product’s efficiency and user experience.

One of the key additions in NDR 1.3 is the integration of new rules to identify the latest threats. This ensures that the system can effectively detect and respond to the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. Additionally, Vehere has introduced simplified dashboards that provide users with better visibility into their network security posture. This enhancement enables users to easily monitor and manage potential threats.

Vijay Gullapalli, VP of Engineering at Vehere, expressed his pride in the development of NDR 1.3, stating that it represents a significant milestone for the company. The dedicated engineering team at Vehere has worked tirelessly to design a product that provides a competitive edge in the industry.

Co-founder of Vehere, Praveen Jaiswal, believes that NDR 1.3 will revolutionize the NDR space and position the company as a game-changer. Jaiswal stated that the new release will cater to the evolving needs of their customers, representing a significant achievement for the entire team.

Vehere’s NDR solution empowers enterprises to detect attacks at an early stage and prevent them from becoming breaches. As an AI-driven solution, it offers lossless packet monitoring, real-time threat detection, threat hunting for emerging threats, support for millions of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and Indicators of Attack (IOAs), and comprehensive network forensics.

Vehere is a cybersecurity company that combines national security and enterprise security into a single, powerful platform. With offices located worldwide, the company has been spearheading cybersecurity advancements since its establishment in 2006.

Overall, the release of NDR 1.3 marks a significant step forward for Vehere and their commitment to providing cutting-edge network security solutions.

By Robert Andreu

