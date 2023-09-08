Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

Thomas the Tank Engine fa una aparició a la funció Constructor de vaixells de Starfield

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 8, 2023
Thomas the Tank Engine fa una aparició a la funció Constructor de vaixells de Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new game, has already become the company’s most successful launch to date. With over 6 million total players and more than 1 million concurrent players, it has quickly garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

One of the ways that players have been expressing their creativity in Starfield is through the game’s ship-builder feature. And now, fans of the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine can rejoice, as a Reddit user named u/MrCaine332 has created a ship that resembles the iconic locomotive.

In the past, modders have often been needed to add Thomas the Tank Engine to Bethesda games, including as a replacement for dragons in Skyrim. However, u/MrCaine332’s creation in Starfield requires no modding capability. Instead, it simply utilizes the right ship parts and a touch of creative flair.

Although Thomas the Tank Engine is known for his usefulness in the television series, fans have yet to see how he fares in combat within Starfield. Nevertheless, users on Reddit have praised the ship’s design, with one user describing it as a “masterpiece”.

It remains a mystery why gamers have a penchant for adding Thomas the Tank Engine to various games, but this latest addition in Starfield has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for players. And Thomas isn’t the only pop culture reference to make an appearance in the game’s ship-builder, as fans have also recreated ships from Star Wars, Batman, and Futurama.

Overall, the ship-builder feature in Starfield has given players the opportunity to express their creativity and add their own personal touch to the game. With the inclusion of Thomas the Tank Engine, players can bring a beloved childhood character into their spacefaring adventures.

Source: dexerto.com

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

Notícies

Com la tecnologia està transformant els sectors de telecomunicacions, mòbils i banda ampla de Malawi

Setembre 8, 2023
Notícies

Remington llança la nova col·lecció Airstyler per a un pentinat fàcil

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícies

Com Noruega està liderant el camí en la innovació del comerç electrònic

Setembre 8, 2023

Has fallat

ciència

Els científics mesuren la mida del disc d'acreció del forat negre per primera vegada

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

El creador de Only Up elimina el joc de Steam, citant l'estrès

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX planeja el llançament de coets des de l'estació de la força espacial de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Clubhouse es transforma en una aplicació de missatgeria d'àudio

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris