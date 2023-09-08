Vida de ciutat

Les teves fotos d'Instagram semblen pitjor del que haurien de tenir? Comproveu aquesta configuració oculta

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Many Instagram users may be unknowingly compromising the quality of their photos and videos due to a hidden setting on the app. The setting, labeled “Always upload at highest quality,” is switched off by default, resulting in compressed uploads that may look significantly worse.

Instagram’s default setting automatically adjusts upload quality based on network conditions. This means that if the network connection is poor, the app will compress the photo or video as it sees fit. However, by enabling the “Always upload at highest quality” toggle, users can ensure that their content is uploaded in the best possible resolution, regardless of network conditions.

Unfortunately, many users may not be aware of this setting or may have it disabled without realizing it. Those who have never manually enabled the setting or have downloaded Instagram on a new device will likely find the toggle switched off.

To check and enable the “Always upload at highest quality” setting, users can follow these steps: open the Instagram app, go to their profile, and tap the three lines icon in the top right corner. From there, select “Settings and Privacy” and scroll down to “Data usage and media quality.” Finally, toggle the “upload at highest quality” option to the right to activate it.

By taking these simple steps, Instagram users can ensure that their photos and videos are uploaded in the highest quality available, preserving the integrity and detail of their content.

