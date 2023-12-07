La biblioteca pública d'Elizabethtown acull una exhibició benèfica de maquetes de trens

At the Elizabethtown Public Library, the holiday season is a time of child-like wonder and giving back to the community. The Train Guys, a group of train enthusiasts, come together annually to share their love for trains and raise funds for the library through a model train display.

Craig Coble, one of the founding members of The Train Guys, explains that the group comprises individuals who had a passion for trains as kids and now enjoy reliving their childhood memories while also sharing their enthusiasm with the community. Coble and Fran Strouse, another founding member, have organized the display, which continues to captivate visitors.

The model train display not only transports viewers back to their childhoods during the holiday season but also serves as an educational tool. The intricate setups teach valuable lessons about electrical wiring and local history, making it a fun and informative experience for all.

This year’s event is especially significant as it aims to support the Elizabethtown Public Library. The train display is more than just a source of entertainment; it is a way to give back and contribute to the local community. By attending the exhibit, visitors not only immerse themselves in the enchanting world of model trains but also support a worthy cause.

The Elizabethtown Public Library model train display is a testament to the enduring charm of trains and their ability to inspire nostalgia and wonder. It showcases the dedication of The Train Guys and their commitment to sharing the joy of trains while making a positive impact on the community. So, if you’re in the area this holiday season, be sure to visit the Elizabethtown Public Library and experience the magic of the model train display while supporting a great cause.

