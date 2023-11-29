Sega i Rovio uneixen forces: comença una nova era transmèdia

Sega and Rovio have set the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration in the world of transmedia. Shuji Utsumi, Sega’s COO and president of transmedia, recently unveiled the exciting future ahead for both companies at RovioCon 23 in Helsinki.

Utsumi emphasized Sega’s commitment to expanding its core franchises into the realm of transmedia. Drawing from the success of Angry Birds, he highlighted how Sega is already working on a comprehensive transmedia strategy. Sonic, Sega’s beloved character, is at the forefront of this movement, making appearances in various mediums such as games (including Web3 via platforms like Roblox), Lego sets, and movies. Utsumi acknowledged the rapid growth of physical and digital transmedia and expressed enthusiasm for the possibilities it presents.

Moreover, Utsumi emphasized the significance of the mobile platform in this new era. While acknowledging Sega’s relative weakness in this space, he revealed that the acquisition of Rovio aims to address this gap. Rovio’s expertise and success in mobile gaming make them an essential addition to Sega’s transmedia journey. As evidence of their collaboration’s progress, Utsumi announced that Rovio is already working on game projects featuring Sonic and exploring other popular IPs like Yakuza and Persona.

The partnership is a two-way street. Utsumi recognized Rovio’s achievements in transmedia, including film, licensing, and real-world location-based entertainment. He further noted the potential for bringing the Angry Birds IP to PC and console, areas in which Sega has built strong relationships. Details about upcoming products were kept under wraps, but Utsumi promised exciting things to come in the near future.

As the anticipation builds, fans are already speculating about crossover possibilities between Sega and Rovio’s IPs. The suggestions range from ambitious blends like “Total Angry Sonic Football Manager War” to more unexpected combinations. The stage is set for a transmedia journey that will captivate audiences across different mediums and platforms.

FAQ:

Q: What is transmedia?

A: Transmedia refers to the practice of expanding a story or intellectual property (IP) across different forms of media, such as movies, video games, books, and merchandise. It allows for a more immersive and interconnected storytelling experience.

Q: What are IPs?

A: IPs, or intellectual properties, are original creations that are legally owned and protected, such as characters, stories, or concepts.

Q: Will there be Sonic and Yakuza games from Sega and Rovio?

A: Yes, Rovio is already working on game projects featuring Sonic and exploring other IPs like Yakuza and Persona in collaboration with Sega. The details of these games are yet to be revealed.