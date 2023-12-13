Samsung presenta nous monitors de jocs amb velocitats d'actualització més ràpides

Samsung, known for its cutting-edge OLED gaming monitors, is taking a different approach with its latest releases. Instead of focusing solely on giant, super-ultrawide screens with high price tags, the company is unveiling smaller and more accessible designs. These new monitors include a 31.5-inch 4K model and a 27-inch QHD model, set to hit the market in the coming year.

While the smaller sizes might suggest a compromise on gaming features, Samsung has ensured that these new monitors do not skimp on performance. The Quantum Dot panels, despite lacking a curved screen and elaborate stands like the Odyssey series, boast impressive refresh rates of up to 360Hz. This information was revealed through a translated promotional post on Samsung’s official Weibo account, as reported by WCCFTech.

The combination of a smaller size and faster refresh rate may make these monitors particularly appealing to esports enthusiasts, especially the 27-inch 1440p variant. Although OLED screens offer superior vibrancy and contrast, competitive gamers have typically favored the speed of VA and IPS panels, some of which can reach refresh rates of over 500Hz on advanced displays.

As for pricing, Samsung has not disclosed any details yet. However, it is hoped that the smaller panel sizes will come with some form of discount, as OLED monitors below the $800 price range are hard to find. While Samsung may not offer the most competitive pricing in the market, these new monitors are expected to be more affordable than the current OLED ultrawide options available.

With these new releases, Samsung aims to cater to a wider range of gamers by providing smaller-sized monitors without compromising on performance. By offering faster refresh rates, the company is hoping to attract esports players who prioritize speed and responsiveness in their gaming experience.