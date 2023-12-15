New Businesses Sprout in Central Pennsylvania

In recent months, central Pennsylvania has seen a surge of new businesses opening their doors. From restaurants and retail stores to specialized shops and service providers, the region is experiencing a wave of economic growth and expansion.

One notable addition to the area is Gettysburg Smoothie Co., which has opened a new location at Gettysburg College. This healthy eatery offers a variety of delicious smoothies to college students and the local community.

Another exciting opening is Alpha Pet Stop in Reading, Berks County. This pet shop provides a wide range of products and services for pets, including professional grooming services. The grand opening event was held in partnership with the city of Reading, bringing together pet owners and animal lovers in the community.

Cumberland County has also seen its fair share of new businesses. Libre Skateboarding, a retailer specializing in skateboards, apparel, and gear, has relocated from Chambersburg to Carlisle. The Housing & Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County have also announced plans to open an indoor skateboard park in 2024.

In East Pennsboro Township, the Ace Pickleball Club is set to open an indoor facility next spring. This club, located at Pennsboro Commons, will feature 10 indoor courts with state-of-the-art technology for live-streaming and instant replay.

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg welcomes Golf Galaxy, a retail store that offers a wide range of golf equipment, apparel, and footwear. Golf enthusiasts can also benefit from additional services such as instruction, repair, custom fittings, and simulator rentals.

Many other new businesses have sprouted in various municipalities and counties across central Pennsylvania, contributing to the region’s economic growth. From taco shops to photography studios, these new establishments bring diversity and vitality to the local communities.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, central Pennsylvania remains an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors alike. The region’s robust economy and supportive business environment provide a fertile ground for new ventures to thrive.