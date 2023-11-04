Una immersió més profunda a les capacitats de la càmera de OnePlus 12

OnePlus has always been known for its flagship smartphones with robust camera configurations. However, camera performance has been an area where the company has struggled in the past. While hardware plays a role, it’s optimization and computational tricks that truly make a difference in the smartphone photography world. That is until now.

Recently, OnePlus confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 will feature Sony’s new Lytia dual-layer sensor, marking a significant step up from its predecessor, the OnePlus Open. This new sensor brings a stacked design, allowing it to gather more light. With the help of optimized algorithms, the OnePlus 12 is set to deliver outstanding camera capabilities.

To give us a glimpse of what to expect, Li Jie Louis, the president of OnePlus in China, shared some teaser photos. These images demonstrate the OnePlus 12’s impressive ability to handle challenging lighting conditions. The level of detail and exposure is truly remarkable, even in shadowed areas.

In an intriguing move, Li Jie Louis also compared the camera performance of the OnePlus 12 with the Xiaomi 14 Pro. He shared three sets of pictures taken by both devices. While he didn’t specify which set was from which phone, upon closer inspection, it’s evident that the left image from each set is slightly superior. Given that these photos were shared by Li Jie Louis himself, it’s safe to assume that the OnePlus 12 captured the better shots.

The inclusion of Sony’s Lytia dual-layer sensor combined with OnePlus’ optimizations signifies a significant leap forward in camera quality. The OnePlus 12 holds great promise for photography enthusiasts, offering them an exceptional smartphone photography experience.

Preguntes més freqüents:

Q: What is the Lytia dual-layer sensor?

A: The Lytia dual-layer sensor is a stacked design sensor developed by Sony. It allows for improved light gathering capabilities, resulting in enhanced image quality.

Q: How will the OnePlus 12’s camera compare to the OnePlus Open?

A: The OnePlus 12 will feature a better camera configuration than its predecessor, the OnePlus Open, thanks to the inclusion of the Lytia dual-layer sensor and improved optimizations.

Q: Will the OnePlus 12 outperform the Xiaomi 14 Pro in terms of camera performance?

A: Based on the comparison shared by Li Jie Louis, it appears that the OnePlus 12 captured slightly superior shots. However, further details and analysis will be needed to make a definitive judgement.