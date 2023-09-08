Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

El cometa Nishimura recentment descobert visible al cel nocturn

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
El cometa Nishimura recentment descobert visible al cel nocturn

A newly discovered comet named Comet Nishimura will be visible as it passes by Earth next week. Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura first observed the comet in early August and it has since increased in brightness as it travels through the inner solar system. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday, coming within 78 million miles of the planet, potentially staying visible for the next five days.

Comet Nishimura will also pass within 21 million miles of the sun on September 17. Its orbit suggests that the last time it passed close to the sun, and possibly closer to Earth, was around the year 1590. While there are no recorded comets during that time that correspond with Nishimura, it would have had to be quite bright to be seen.

To spot Comet Nishimura, it is best to use binoculars and find a location with dark skies away from city lights. Sky and Telescope has shared charts that can help sky-gazers identify the comet. The comet’s tail will always point away from the sun and it appears greenish in photos due to the presence of diatomic carbon. However, through binoculars, it will appear nearly colorless or slightly pink as sunlight reflects off the dust grains.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, finding a clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight is recommended. However, as the comet gets closer to the sun and the horizon, it will become more difficult to see. On Wednesday, the comet will pass between Earth and the sun, making it unlikely to be visible. The intense heat from the sun may cause the comet to break up, but experts expect it to survive. If it survives, it will pass over to the far side of the sun in early October and be visible in the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in November.

Fonts:
– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/10/world/nishimura-comet-earth-scn-trnd/index.html

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

Notícies

Preparant-se per a Artemis 2: The Next Lunar Mission with Crew

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Notícies

Presentació del viatge d'Unilever Plc cap a la transformació digital

Setembre 9, 2023
Notícies

Presentació de segells: el servei federat de marcadors socials per a la web oberta

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

Tecnologia

L'últim cas de Benedict Fox rep una actualització massiva a Xbox

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Explorant les faccions de la flota carmesí a Starfield: missions i recompenses

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Una placa base Mini-ITX única: Minisforum presenta Eyertec AD650i

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Les noves patents de Nintendo Switch 2 suggereixen joysticks d'efecte Hall per eliminar la deriva del pal

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris