Scientists using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery by identifying a small, free-floating brown dwarf with only three to four times the mass of Jupiter. This finding raises questions about the formation process of such small brown dwarfs, which straddle the line between stars and planets.

The research team, led by Kevin Luhman from Pennsylvania State University, focused their study on the star cluster IC 348, located about 1,000 light-years away in the Perseus star-forming region. By observing the cluster with Webb’s NIRCam and NIRSpec instruments, the team was able to locate the brown dwarf candidates based on their brightness and colors. Webb’s infrared sensitivity and sharp vision were crucial in detecting these faint objects and differentiating them from background galaxies.

The newfound brown dwarf, weighing three to eight times the mass of Jupiter, poses a theoretical challenge in understanding its formation process. Unlike stars, brown dwarfs have weaker gravity, making it less likely for a small cloud of gas to collapse and form a brown dwarf. Nevertheless, the team argues that these objects are more likely to be brown dwarfs than ejected planets, given their mass range and the rarity of giant planets among low-mass stars.

The discovery of these tiny brown dwarfs provides valuable insights into the star-formation process and can contribute to a better understanding of exoplanets. In fact, two of the brown dwarfs in this study show the spectral signature of an unidentified hydrocarbon, a molecule previously detected in the atmospheres of Saturn and its moon Titan. This marks the first time this molecule has been found in the atmosphere of an object outside our solar system.

Further research is needed to identify more brown dwarfs and determine their true nature. Expanding the search area within IC 348 and conducting longer surveys could uncover additional objects and provide a clearer understanding of their status. These findings were published in the Astronomical Journal as part of NASA’s Guaranteed Time Observation program 1229.

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to revolutionize our understanding of the universe, solving mysteries in our solar system and beyond. As an international collaboration between NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, Webb promises to uncover more secrets about distant worlds and the origins of our universe.