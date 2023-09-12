Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

Microsoft es disposa a presentar la tauleta Surface Go 4 actualitzada al setembre

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 12, 2023
Microsoft es disposa a presentar la tauleta Surface Go 4 actualitzada al setembre

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

Notícies

GoPro presenta l'Hero12 Black: portar la fotografia d'acció a noves altures

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícies

El BMW M3 CRT: un cotxe M rar i especial

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
Notícies

Blind Drive Assist a Forza Motorsport: potenciant l'accessibilitat als jocs

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Comprensió de la radiació ionitzant: radiació alfa, beta, gamma i neutrons

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Millorar la seguretat en l'assistència sanitària: reptes i solucions

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Canals de WhatsApp: una nova funció per a actualitzacions privades

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Notícies

GoPro presenta l'Hero12 Black: portar la fotografia d'acció a noves altures

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris