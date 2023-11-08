Mass Effect 5: connectant l'univers

BioWare has just released a tantalizing 30-second trailer for the highly anticipated Mass Effect 5 on N7 Day, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much, it does confirm that the long-awaited sequel will tie into Mass Effect: Andromeda, much to the delight of dedicated Mass Effect fans.

Previously, there were concerns about whether BioWare would distance itself from the ill-fated spin-off, but it seems that Andromeda will remain an integral part of the Mass Effect universe. The trailer includes an access code that appears to confirm the connection between the two games, hinting at an Andromeda distress signal and a significant time jump.

The inclusion of the OCULON-2819-DEFIANCE code is particularly intriguing. In Andromeda’s lore, 2819 is the year when the alliance arrives in the Andromeda Galaxy. This suggests that Mass Effect 5 will take place long after the events of the original trilogy, providing an opportunity to explore new storylines and characters.

Despite the mixed reception of Andromeda, which was plagued by technical issues and design flaws, the game still holds a special place in the hearts of many Mass Effect fans. Its expansive world and sci-fi atmosphere had moments that captured the essence of the beloved trilogy. However, it also faced criticism for weak writing, lack of new races, and performance problems.

The identity of the character in the new N7 armor shown in the trailer has sparked heated speculation. Some fans believe it could be Liara T’Soni, a prominent hero from the original Mass Effect. As an asari with a long lifespan, Liara could have lived long enough to witness the events of Andromeda.

Others have jokingly suggested that the character could be a resurrected Shepard or an entirely new protagonist. The mystery surrounding the trailer has led to an influx of questions and theories from eager fans, keeping the excitement for the game at an all-time high.

While Mass Effect 5 is still in the early stages of production, fans can rest assured that BioWare is committed to delivering an immersive and interconnected universe that captivates players once again. Until then, they will have to continue their speculations and eagerly await any new information that BioWare shares about the next installment in the Mass Effect saga.

