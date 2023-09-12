Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

Resum:

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 12, 2023
Resum:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definicions:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Fonts:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

Notícies

Viu el captivador món de Reign

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícies

L'Estació Espacial Internacional continua la cooperació entre els EUA i Rússia

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícies

La importància de restablir el vostre encaminador abans de llençar-lo

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

Tecnologia

Juga a més de 550 jocs de franc amb Zolaz Cloud Gaming

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Detalls de disponibilitat de l'iPhone 15

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Ara podeu reservar prèviament la nova sèrie d'iPhone 15 a Croma

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Els propietaris de PlayStation 5 s'enfronten a criteris de reemborsament més estrictes en comparació amb altres plataformes

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris