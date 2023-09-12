Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

La divisió de programari d'IBM requereix que els empleats tornin a l'oficina almenys 3 dies a la setmana

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 12, 2023
IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

