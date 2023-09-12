Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Huawei augmenta l'objectiu d'enviament per al telèfon intel·ligent Mate 60

Setembre 12, 2023
Huawei Technologies, one of China’s leading smartphone manufacturers, has increased its shipment target for the second half of this year for its Mate 60 series smartphone. The company now aims to ship 20% more units than previously anticipated, according to a report from the official Securities Times.

The report states that Huawei expects to ship a minimum of 40 million units of its new smartphones in 2023. This higher target reflects the company’s confidence in the demand for its Mate 60 series.

Huawei’s Mate 60 series is the latest addition to the company’s flagship smartphone lineup. These devices are known for their cutting-edge features and advanced technology. The Mate 60 series is expected to showcase Huawei’s commitment to innovation and offer users an exceptional smartphone experience.

Huawei has not yet provided an official response to the report and its updated shipment target. However, this increase in target suggests that the company is optimistic about the market reception of its new smartphones. As one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in China, Huawei’s decision to raise the shipment target indicates its intention to maintain its market position and meet growing customer demand.

