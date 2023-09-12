Vida de ciutat

Com tornar a iOS 16 des d'iOS 17: una guia pas a pas

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 12, 2023
The highly anticipated iOS 17 is just around the corner, but some users have encountered technical issues with the update. For those who wish to revert back to the previous version, iOS 16, there is a simple solution. UltFone, a reputable software company, offers an iOS Downgrade tool that makes the process easy and efficient.

Before you begin the rollback process, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, create a backup of your device using iTunes, iCloud, or UltFone iOS Data Manager to ensure you don’t lose any data during the downgrade. Additionally, it’s important to note that iOS 17 is only compatible with iPhone XS and later models. Lastly, you’ll need a Mac or Windows computer and a lightning cable to complete the procedure.

The UltFone Downgrade Tool simplifies the process of going back to iOS 16 from iOS 17. With its user-friendly interface and reliable performance, you can remove iOS 17 in just a few steps. Unlike other methods that may require jailbreaking or risk data loss, the UltFone Downgrade Tool guarantees a safe and trustworthy experience.

Here are the key features of the UltFone iOS Downgrade Tool:

  • Easy to Use: Downgrade iOS 17 with just one click, making it easier than using iTunes or Finder.
  • Safe and Trustworthy: No need to jailbreak your device, and your data will remain intact.
  • Wide Compatibility: Compatible with Windows, Mac, and all iPhone and iPad models.
  • High Success Rate: Offers an outstanding success rate compared to other methods.
  • All-in-One Solution: In addition to the downgrade functionality, the tool can fix over 150 iOS update or downgrade issues.

To go back to iOS 16 from iOS 17 using the UltFone Downgrade Tool, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the UltFone Downgrade Tool on your computer and connect your iPhone or iPad using a lightning cable.
  2. Select “iOS Upgrade/Downgrade” in the tool’s interface.
  3. Click “Downgrade” and wait for the tool to download the iOS 16 firmware.
  4. Once downloaded, the tool will automatically downgrade your device to iOS 16, removing iOS 17.

With these simple steps, you can easily revert back to iOS 16 without the risk of losing data or compromising your device’s security.

Definició de termes:

iOS 16: The previous version of Apple’s mobile operating system released before iOS 17.

iOS 17: The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, offering new features and improvements.

UltFone: A software company that develops tools for managing data on iOS and Android devices and fixing various system issues.

Fonts:

UltFone (2023, September 12). UltFone: How to Go Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17. NewsWire. [Press release].

UltFone Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UltFoneOfficial/videos

UltFone Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ultfone/

