Grounded Update presenta Playgrounds: un nou món de creativitat i aventura

Grounded, the popular survival action game developed by Obsidian Entertainment, has just received its largest update yet with the introduction of Playgrounds. This exciting new feature allows players to unleash their creativity and transform the backyard into a personalized haven filled with custom experiences.

Playgrounds in Grounded provide players with a vast array of possibilities. With over 300 world art props, 400+ items, 100+ harvestables, and even customizable creatures, players can design and build their own unique environments. Whether it’s creating a whimsical fantasy land or a challenging survival zone, the options are endless.

One of the most impressive features of Playgrounds is the support for advanced logic options. Players can now implement condition checks, logic gates, and timers to create intricate and dynamic gameplay mechanics. This depth of customization is made possible through a range of gadgets such as buttons, switches, levers, and pressure plates. The only limit is your imagination!

Additionally, Playgrounds includes custom game options that allow players to fine-tune their experience. From adjusting the day/night duration to setting the survival difficulty, respawn rates, and creature scaling, players have full control over the gameplay parameters.

The update also brings enhancements to the medium difficulty mode and map functionality. Enemy damage in medium difficulty mode has been reduced by 10%, providing a more balanced gameplay experience. Pets, meanwhile, are now invincible by default. The map has been expanded with various icons, including markers for milk mullers, collected items, individually named zip lines, and a toggle option for group visibility. Navigating and coordinating with your teammates has never been easier.

Sharing your creative masterpieces with others is a breeze in Grounded. Simply generate a code ID for your playground, and fellow players can easily download and experience your creation firsthand.

Patch 1.3, which introduces the Playgrounds update, is now available on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass platforms. Dive into this new world of creativity, adventure, and discovery in Grounded today!

FAQ

Q: How can I access the Playgrounds feature in Grounded?

A: The Playgrounds feature is available in the latest patch (1.3) of Grounded. Make sure your game is updated, and you can start creating and exploring custom experiences right away.

Q: Can I share my Playground creations with other players?

A: Yes, you can share your Playground creations with others. Each custom Playground comes with a unique code ID that you can share with other players. They can then download and enjoy your creation.

Q: Are there any limitations to the customization options in Playgrounds?

A: The customization options in Playgrounds are vast and diverse, allowing you to unleash your creativity. However, certain elements and props may have restrictions based on the game’s mechanics and balance.

Q: Can I play Playgrounds on any platform?

A: Yes, the Playgrounds feature is available on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass platforms. You can create and enjoy custom experiences regardless of the platform you’re playing on.